NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.06.2026 16:15:00

This Healthcare Stock Trades at a Richer Valuation Than Nvidia. Could It Also Deliver Bigger Long-Term Returns?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is at the forefront of the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) revolution now unfolding. Investors have rewarded the stock, affording it a lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 31x. That number looks small compared to Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) 50x P/E. Here's why investors could be shocked by the potential offered by Intuitive Surgical, which actually looks cheap compared to its own history right now.There's no question about it, AI is already having a profound impact on the world. And the poster child for the AI revolution taking shape is Nvidia, a company that makes high-powered computer chips. At the end of the day, AI is just a fancy computer program, so chips are very important. Nvidia is doing very well right now as a business, as companies work to build out their AI capabilities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten