NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.06.2026 16:15:00
This Healthcare Stock Trades at a Richer Valuation Than Nvidia. Could It Also Deliver Bigger Long-Term Returns?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is at the forefront of the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) revolution now unfolding. Investors have rewarded the stock, affording it a lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 31x. That number looks small compared to Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) 50x P/E. Here's why investors could be shocked by the potential offered by Intuitive Surgical, which actually looks cheap compared to its own history right now.There's no question about it, AI is already having a profound impact on the world. And the poster child for the AI revolution taking shape is Nvidia, a company that makes high-powered computer chips. At the end of the day, AI is just a fancy computer program, so chips are very important. Nvidia is doing very well right now as a business, as companies work to build out their AI capabilities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18.06.26
|Fondsprofi deckt auf: Diese KI-Aktien sind ihm wichtiger als NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26