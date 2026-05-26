Xpeng Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBX7 / ISIN: US98422D1054
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26.05.2026 17:55:32
This Hedge Fund Just Dumped Its Entire Stake in XPeng Stock. Should You Too?
Yunqi Capital Ltd sold out its entire XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) position of 212,600 shares during the first quarter, according to a May 11, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value was $3.95 million, based on the period’s average unadjusted close. Yunqi Capital ended the quarter with no exposure to XPeng.XPeng is a leading Chinese manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. It leverages its proprietary technology and integrated service offerings to differentiate in the competitive EV sector. XPeng's strategy centers on innovation, user experience, and expanding its footprint among tech-savvy urban consumers.An institutional investor selling out of a stock does not necessarily mean there’s a problem with the company. XPeng is not a speculative EV start-up. In fact, it recently crossed a milestone by reporting its first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with revenue rising 38% year over year. Its gross margin expanded to a record 21.3%, driven by cost-cutting and a better vehicle sales mix. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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