NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.08.2026 12:50:00
This Hedge Fund Just Sold Nvidia and Bought AMD Stock. Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipmaker Is the Better Buy?
Following what billionaire-run hedge funds are doing makes a lot of sense. It lets investors track some of the smart money on Wall Street, but only if it's done in the right way. Investors have access to what these funds are doing thanks to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The SEC requires funds with more than $100 million in assets to file a Form 13-F every quarter, which discloses end-of-quarter securities holdings 45 days after the quarter is over. So, this information is a bit dated, but if you follow funds with a long-term holding mentality, it can provide some valuable insights into how the market is thinking about certain stocks.Two stocks I follow closely are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), or AMD. Both companies are wildly popular, mostly thanks to them being front and center in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. However, each has had a stark performance difference in 2026 so far, with AMD rising more than 110%, while Nvidia is up 12%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|07:49
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:49
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:49
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:08
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:58
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|414,10
|0,66%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|189,44
|5,20%