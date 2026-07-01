Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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01.07.2026 22:41:00
This Hidden Aerospace Stock Is Up 470% in the Last 5 Years and Just Hit a New All-Time High
According to an old song, breaking up is hard to do. In corporate America, sometimes it's necessary, and when executed properly, breakups and spinoffs can work in shareholders' favor.GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) confirms as much. The company is one of three publicly traded entities that made up the old conglomerate known as General Electric. Once one of the most storied companies in U.S. history, "old GE" was officially broken apart in April 2024, with the aerospace division retaining the GE ticker.GE Aerospace has been a story stock over that past five years. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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