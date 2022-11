This Hidden-Gem Crypto Could Have Explosive Upside Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even in the middle of a crypto winter, a few altcoins have managed to defy the odds. For example, Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON) is up roughly 25% in the past month. Based on this recent surge, Toncoin is now one of the top 30 cryptos in the world, with a total market capitalization of about $2.1 billion. Toncoin is now trading for less than $2, and some traders are predicting that it has even more upside potential. There are two reasons you should be considering this potentially explosive altcoin for your crypto portfolio -- but also one reason Toncoin might be too hot to handle for many investors.Toncoin is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed by Telegram, a popular messaging app with more than 700 million users worldwide. Like other popular Layer 1 blockchains, Toncoin offers lightning-fast transaction processing speeds and near-zero fees. It also offers the potential for developers to create decentralized applications on top of the network. In this regard, Telegram functions much like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Continue reading