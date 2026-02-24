AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
24.02.2026 14:00:00
This High‑Yield Pharma Beast AbbVie Could Turn Dividends Into Life‑Changing Income
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a large drug company with a somewhat unusual portfolio of products, spanning immunology (Skyrizi and Rinvoq) to esthetics (Botox). However, for many investors, the big draw is going to be the dividend. With a currently high yield and strong cash flow, AbbVie could provide dividend lovers with reliable income for years to come.The S&P 500 index has a paltry yield of 1.1% today. The average pharmaceutical company, using iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF as an industry proxy, yields 1.7%. AbbVie's dividend yield is now 2.9%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
