This High-Flying Stock Could Be a Genius Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported its big earnings miss last month, you probably would have expected the stock to sell off. After reporting losses in nine of the 11 quarters since the start of the pandemic, analysts had hoped that the aerospace giant was finally starting to find its footing again, and would report a profit for its fiscal Q4 2022.It didn't.Instead of earning $0.26 (as analysts expected), Boeing reported a massive $1.75-per-share loss. While it's true that Boeing stock is down modestly in the two weeks since results came out -- about 0.3% off its pre-earnings price -- Boeing neatly sidestepped the expected post-miss sell-off. Continue reading