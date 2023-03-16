This High-Growth Company Is Expanding. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) reliance on its COVID-19 vaccine has worried some investors. The vaccine -- Moderna's only commercialized product -- has generated billions of dollars in earnings over the past two years. Now, though, with vaccine demand on the decline, the biotech company's revenue may look a lot different in the coming quarters.All of this has weighed on Moderna's shares. The stock sank 29% last year, and this year, it's dropped 15% so far. But there's actually a lot going on at Moderna that should spur growth over the long term. One big sign of this? While many companies are cutting costs during these tough economic times, Moderna is expanding. Does this mean it's time to buy the stock?First, a quick look at the coronavirus vaccine situation. Last year, Moderna generated $18.4 billion in revenue from the vaccine. This year, the company has $5 billion so far in contracts for vaccine delivery. Yes, that's a big difference. And vaccine sales in the future aren't likely to top those of pandemic times.Continue reading