This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) came out of the pandemic delivering exceptional growth in both its dividend payout and earnings per share. The company's ubiquitous trucks remained on the roadways in force, and United Parcel Service continues to stay ahead of the market at large even during the turmoil of the 2022 bear conditions. With continual growth and 12 straight years of increasing dividends, UPS seems ready to also deliver passive income for those willing to invest in the company and hold for the long term.Many blue-chip stocks offer reliable services with more than a decade of proof under their belts, and UPS delivers on that expectation. Pandemic conditions led to shares slipping amid far weaker earnings than in previous years. Things turned around as the economy began to heat up, and this year saw record share prices near $220, with earnings per share of $12 or more from the delivery giant as confidence in UPS grew. Much of that confidence surrounds changes that followed the announcement of a new CEO, Carol Tomé, in 2020. The second quarter earnings call highlighted continued revenue increases since the leadership change along with the deployment of several new initiatives designed to tackle ongoing supply chain shortages and labor woes plaguing the market at large.