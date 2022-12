This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividends seem more popular than ever. Years of low interest rates have left dividend stocks as one of the only places where your money could generate meaningful passive income. While interest rates have risen and savings account yields are creeping higher, high-yield dividend stocks can still be a great way to generate income to pay your living expenses.But investors want safety, and high yields can sometimes be like a frozen lake, waiting to sink your portfolio when the company's fundamentals get thin enough.Fortunately, there are still stocks like Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). This midstream energy company plays a crucial role in powering North America, and its 6.4% dividend yield is a prize for long-term investors. Here are three reasons it is a stock that you might be able to hold indefinitely.Continue reading