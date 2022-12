This High-Yield Dividend Stock May Finally Be Ready to Start Growing Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is one of the largest, most diversified healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) you can buy. However, it has material exposure to senior housing, which was a huge problem during the coronavirus pandemic. Management thinks the worst is behind the company and that the future is looking increasingly positive. There are two broad ways to own senior housing assets when it comes to REITs like Ventas. The first, and simpler, approach is to lease the properties out to operators using net leases. That means the operators have to pay most of the costs of the property and owe Ventas rent, regardless of how well or poorly the properties are performing. This tends to be a very stable business and makes up about 14% of the REIT's net operating income (NOI) today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading