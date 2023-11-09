|
09.11.2023 12:25:00
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Remains Focused on Making Its Investors Richer
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an enriching investment over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) has generated an average annual total return of 13.8% since it came public a quarter-century ago. That has trounced the S&P 500's 7.5% average annual total return during that period.The MLP's big-time distribution has been a major contributor to its market-crushing total returns over the years. At 7.5% these days, it's significantly above average (the S&P 500 currently yields 1.6%).However, that big-time payout is only part of the total return. The midstream giant takes a balanced approach to growing its total value for investors by wisely allocating capital toward initiatives that will make them richer over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!