This High-Yield Dividend Stock Remains Focused on Making Its Investors Richer

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an enriching investment over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) has generated an average annual total return of 13.8% since it came public a quarter-century ago. That has trounced the S&P 500's 7.5% average annual total return during that period.The MLP's big-time distribution has been a major contributor to its market-crushing total returns over the years. At 7.5% these days, it's significantly above average (the S&P 500 currently yields 1.6%).However, that big-time payout is only part of the total return. The midstream giant takes a balanced approach to growing its total value for investors by wisely allocating capital toward initiatives that will make them richer over the long term.