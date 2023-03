This High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Help You Sleep at Night

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A few years ago, telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) was not the kind of stock you could buy and forget. The company's foray into the media business was turning into an expensive disaster, muddling the results of the core wireless business.AT&T has since shed its media assets, completing its transition back to a pure telecom company last year with the spin-off of WarnerMedia. The story is now dead simple: wireless and fiber internet. AT&T can focus its efforts and its resources on growing both businesses, and its ample cash-flow generation fuels a solid dividend.AT&T isn't immune from a tough economic environment, but what it sells is about as necessary as electricity and water for most people. Consumers may delay smartphone upgrades to trade down wireless plans to a degree, but almost no one is going to drop wireless service entirely.