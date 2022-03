This High-Yield Food Stock Won't Be Back to Full Speed for Another 6 Months

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Iconic food maker Kellogg (NYSE: K) has been working to shift its business toward growth-oriented niches, notably in the snack space. It completed a major business overhaul right as the coronavirus pandemic hit, obscuring the progress it has made.That, however, isn't the only issue the company is facing today, as it also has to get its legacy cereal business back on track. And that's going to take some time.When most people think of Kellogg, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cereals like Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Raisin Bran. But the company also owns Pringles, Cheez-Its, Pop-Tarts, and MorningStar Farms. And it operates in emerging markets, selling a host of its core products and a selection of emerging market-specific offerings (notably noodles). Continue reading