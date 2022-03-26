|
26.03.2022 11:47:00
This High-Yield Income Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever
High dividends can be great, but any experienced income investor knows that a dividend is only as strong as the company paying it. And while dividend income is nice, when you combine it with stability and long-term growth potential, a stock can produce life-changing wealth over time.That's exactly why investors should take a closer look at EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), a real estate investment trust specializing in experiential properties. EPR has a 6.3% dividend yield that is well-covered by the company's profits and makes monthly dividend payments. The company also has a massive growth opportunity that could create tons of value for investors for years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
