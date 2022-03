This High-Yield REIT Could Be One to Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend investors love investing in real estate investment trusts (REIT) because they typically offer high yields. But there are different kinds of REITs, such as mortgage REITs and retail REITs, and they're not all equally reliable.Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a retail REIT that easily weathered the early stages of the pandemic when other retail REITs were dealing with rent defaults. It's also doing great compared with mortgage REITs, which are dealing with fluctuating interest rates. The stock yields 4.4% at the current price of about $68, and you might want to consider adding shares of this forever stock to your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading