This High-Yield Stock's Business Could be Under Pressure Until at Least 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly difficult for nursing homes. That's the big story behind Omega Healthcare Investors' (NYSE: OHI) recent troubles, given that it is one of the largest publicly traded nursing home-owning real estate investment trusts (REITs) you can buy. The thing is, while business has been improving, there's still a long way to go.Very few people, if any, go into a nursing home because they want to. These facilities provide a high level of care to people who need more help than can be easily or affordably provided in a different setting. Nursing homes are a textbook case of a necessity service. That, in many ways, provides a strong underpinning to the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading