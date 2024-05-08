|
08.05.2024 12:51:00
This Homebuilder Is Modeled After a Company That Delivered a 75,000% Total Return -- and It Just Went on Sale
Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) is an up-and-coming homebuilder that focuses on some of the most exciting real estate markets in the United States and models its business after the land-light homebuilding giant NVR (NYSE: NVR), which is up more than 75,000% since its IPO. In this video, I'll go through the recent numbers, why the stock fell after earnings, and why it could still be a buying opportunity for patient long-term investors.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 6, 2024. The video was published on May 7, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
