Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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22.06.2026 13:05:00
This Homebuilder's Average Selling Price Just Hit a 9-Year Low. Here's Why That's Great News for Home Depot
Lennar (NYSE: LEN) saw fiscal second-quarter home deliveries increase 2% to 20,519. However, the homebuilder reported a lower average sales price of $371,000, including nearly 13% in incentives and base-price "adjustments" designed to boost demand amid affordability issues. It's the lowest price reported in several years. The results were for the period ended March 31. However, while that suggests a tough economy, making homes more affordable should carry over to existing homes and boost unit sales across the board. In May, the National Association of Realtors' Housing Affordability Index registered 105.6, an improvement from 97.5 in the year-ago period (higher numbers indicate greater affordability). The index measures the affordability of existing home sales. While it may play out over time, reduced home prices will benefit the home improvement sector, and its leading retailer, Home Depot (NYSE: HD).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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