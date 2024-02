This Hot AI Stock Is Up 202% and Still Has Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock has rocketed 202% year to date, and that follows a similar run in 2023. Barclays analyst George Wang recently raised the share price target to $961 while maintaining his buy rating on the stock. That new target represents an upside of 21% from the stock's Feb. 13 closing price.The problem is that Supermicro (as it is more commonly known) stock is running up fast, and it could hit the analysts' target in a matter of days. Optimism about the IT rack solution provider's accelerating growth has the stock up about 8% since the analyst's updated call.The most important question is can long-term investors reasonably expect the stock to deliver returns from these lofty share prices?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel