|
14.02.2023 11:27:00
This Hot Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Set to Soar Higher After Posting Terrific Growth
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) had a terrible run on the stock market in 2022 amid the broader sell-off as investors were shunning high-growth companies amid rising interest rates and surging inflation, but the picture has changed in recent months thanks to favorable economic data points and the arrival of a new catalyst for the company in the form of generative artificial intelligence (AI).Shares of Cloudflare, a company that helps secure internet connections and makes them reliable through its cloud-based security and performance solutions, shot up 33% so far this year. More importantly, this hot rally seems here to stay, as Cloudflare's latest quarterly results suggest that it is scratching the surface of a potentially huge opportunity.Cloudflare released fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb. 9, revealing an impressive revenue jump of 42% over the prior-year period to $275 million. Its adjusted net income jumped to $0.06 per share from breakeven in the year-ago quarter. The company ended 2022 with total revenue of $975 million, a big jump of 49% over 2021. Its non-GAAP net income of $0.13 per share was also a big improvement over 2021 levels of $0.05 per share.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!