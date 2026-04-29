HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
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29.04.2026 22:07:49
This Hydrogen Stock Is Soaring on Earnings. The Iran Blockade Could Give It a Lasting Tailwind
After weeks of Iran dominating markets, investors are beginning to shift their attention elsewhere, especially with earnings season in full swing and the AI trade back in fashion.However, that doesn't mean the war's impact on the global economy is gone. Even as the ceasefire holds, President Trump reportedly told his staff to prepare for a longer-term blockade of Iran, a sign that oil prices are likely to remain elevated and could move higher. A barrel of Brent Crude jumped 5% on Wednesday to $110 in response to the report, and oil executives are beginning to warn of an extended supply shock, which could last into 2027. Meanwhile, countries in Africa and Asia that depend on oil from the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to ration energy, unsure when adequate supplies will return.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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