28.06.2024 12:23:00
This Hyper-Growth Fintech Stock Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Announcing Its New Blockbuster Partnership
The world takes notice whenever tech giant and iPhone maker Apple does anything. CEO Tim Cook famously said that Apple doesn't emphasize being the first to do something because being the best is far more important.Knowing this, the company's announced partnership with Buy Now, Pay Later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) to offer loans through Apple Pay caught my attention. Ironically, investors have met Affirm's stock with: Meh. Shares are lower now than they were before the announcement!So, has the market fallen asleep here, or is something amiss?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
