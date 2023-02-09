09.02.2023 11:29:00

This Hypergrowth Stock Is Chasing a $125 Trillion Opportunity -- Here's Why It's a Buy Now

Many Americans dream of owning their own business. Being the one calling all the shots sounds empowering. But running a business is no walk in the park. It often involves high stress and very long hours. Studies have indicated that just 57% of small business owners take vacations, and the overwhelming majority of them still check work at least once a day while they're away. Why am I telling you this? Well, financial technology specialist Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is focused on giving hundreds of thousands of business owners some of their time back by offering a portfolio of software platforms that handle many everyday duties related to running a business. The company has grown like a weed over the last few years. But based on the size of its addressable market, it has barely scratched the surface of its global opportunity. Bill.com stock is down 71% from its all-time high, meaning now might be a great time to buy on the dip. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 13,00 -2,26% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen