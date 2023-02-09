|
09.02.2023 11:29:00
This Hypergrowth Stock Is Chasing a $125 Trillion Opportunity -- Here's Why It's a Buy Now
Many Americans dream of owning their own business. Being the one calling all the shots sounds empowering. But running a business is no walk in the park. It often involves high stress and very long hours. Studies have indicated that just 57% of small business owners take vacations, and the overwhelming majority of them still check work at least once a day while they're away. Why am I telling you this? Well, financial technology specialist Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is focused on giving hundreds of thousands of business owners some of their time back by offering a portfolio of software platforms that handle many everyday duties related to running a business. The company has grown like a weed over the last few years. But based on the size of its addressable market, it has barely scratched the surface of its global opportunity. Bill.com stock is down 71% from its all-time high, meaning now might be a great time to buy on the dip. Here's why.Continue reading
