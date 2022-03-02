|
02.03.2022 15:16:00
This Iconic Real Estate Stock Just Threw Investors a Curve Ball
Realty Income (NYSE: O) completed its acquisition of VEREIT in late 2021, dramatically increasing its portfolio size to over 11,000 properties. That transaction provided it with a scale that none of its net lease peers can match. Now, in early 2022, it has announced a new acquisition that again changes the dynamics of the company's portfolio, only in a different way. Here's how investors should think about Realty Income's $1.7 billion Encore Boston Harbor deal.Realty Income is a bellwether net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). Net lease REITs own single-tenant properties for which tenants are responsible for most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. Although any single property is a high-risk proposition given that there's only one tenant, a large portfolio can offset any single-unit vacancies. With more than 11,000 properties in Realty Income's portfolio, most of which are retail focused (roughly 83% of rent), the risks here are fairly low.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!