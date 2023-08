This Incredible Dividend Stock Puts a Super-High Priority on Its Payout

For some companies, the dividend is the first expense they cut when times get tough. However, others prioritize the dividend payment, aiming to preserve the shareholder payout at all costs.Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is in that latter group. The oil company believes it owes it to investors to pay a sustainable base dividend. Because of that, they should be able to count on receiving payments, even if tough times return to the oil patch.Diamondback Energy has done a superb job paying dividends since it initiated the payment in 2018. The oil company has grown its base dividend payment at a 10% average quarterly compound annual rate since its first one. That's the fastest growth rate in the oil patch.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel