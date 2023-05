This Incredible Growth Stock Has All the Hallmarks of a Prototypical Warren Buffett Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett loves a good metaphor. One of his most potent pieces of sage advice centers around identifying companies with a wide and long-lasting moat that can protect a terrific economic castle with an honest lord in charge.Buffett's adept use of Feudal European society to describe competitive positioning, the long-term sustainability of a company's profits, and managerial quality is profound. So much so that the term "economic moat" is seared into the DNA of dyed-in-the-wool value investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading