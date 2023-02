This Indicator Has Accurately Called Every U.S. Recession Since 1960. Here's What It's Saying Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can find so-called recession indicators all over the place. Some people might even be experiencing indicator overload.One recession indicator that hasn't been wrong in 56 years suggests that a recession is on the way. Another indicator that has been foolproof for 70 years agrees. On the other hand, the seven top indicators used by the organization that actually declares a recession -- the National Bureau of Economic Research -- aren't so definitive.Allow me, though, to add one more to the mix. There's one indicator that has accurately called every recession since 1960. Here's what it's saying now .Continue reading