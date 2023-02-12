|
12.02.2023 11:51:00
This Indicator Has Accurately Called Every U.S. Recession Since 1960. Here's What It's Saying Now.
You can find so-called recession indicators all over the place. Some people might even be experiencing indicator overload.One recession indicator that hasn't been wrong in 56 years suggests that a recession is on the way. Another indicator that has been foolproof for 70 years agrees. On the other hand, the seven top indicators used by the organization that actually declares a recession -- the National Bureau of Economic Research -- aren't so definitive.Allow me, though, to add one more to the mix. There's one indicator that has accurately called every recession since 1960. Here's what it's saying now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
