This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It doesn't matter if you've been investing for the past couple of months, or five decades: This has been one of the roughest years for investors on record.Since the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) achieved their all-time highs less than a year ago, they've respectively tumbled by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. This places all three indexes in a bear market.Although all bear-market declines are golden opportunities for investors to put their money to work (a point I'll expound on a bit later), the heightened volatility and velocity of downside moves during bear markets has investors wondering when and where the bottom might be reached.Continue reading