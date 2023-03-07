|
07.03.2023 11:51:00
This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now
What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there?Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move. There's one indicator that has called every bull market since 1960. Here's what it's saying stocks will do now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!