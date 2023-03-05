|
05.03.2023 14:42:00
This Industrial REIT Is on Sale and on Fire. Is Stag Ready to Stage a Rally?
Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) could be a very good long-term buy for investors looking for steady monthly income from an established player in an industry that appears to have good prospects going forward.The Boston-based real estate investment trust (REIT) makes its living from renting industrial space nationwide to a mix of clients ranging from air freight logistics to tire distributors, auto component makers, healthcare equipment suppliers, and electronics component manufacturers.Stag has built a nice record of investor return since going its inception in 2011, helping earn it a place in the income-focused part of a stock portfolio. This chart compares its total return to the benchmark CRSP US Retail Index since the Boston-based trust began paying monthly dividends in 2013.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
