This Industry Leading Luxury Watch Retailer Turned Hiring Into An Actual Competition

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading luxury watch retailer's innovative approach to hiring the next best salesperson could soon become all the rave in the sales industry.

Roman Sharf, the founder of the 20-year-old Luxury Bazaar, the Grey Market YouTube series, and Grey Market Magazine, is on a mission with his team to find the next best salesperson. But instead of leaving it to artificial intelligence or a recruiting agency, Sharf has turned the process into a competition the entire world can follow along, week after week.

This season of GREY MARKET takes viewers behind the scenes on the company's search for a top sales member, as cameras follow Sharf narrowing down the over 100 video applicants from around the world to just 10. They are competing for one job that will earn them a 6-figure job with the company and a Rolex watch.

The ten are flown in from across the US and as far away as Switzerland, to Southampton, Pennsylvania, for in-person interviews with the LB team. Contestants then complete a tough round of individual in-person interviews before they face the first elimination. A whopping seven are cut after the first round as the LB team looks to the top three.

"I hope it's worth it because at the end of the day we want to find a killer among you, to ultimately land the job, one of you will ultimately earn a grand prize and get to stay here at Luxury Bazaar with a successful career," commented Sharf on the process.

The show has already racked up an impressive number of views since it premiered on Oct 5, 2022. So, who will move on to the Top Three Spot and then ultimately get hired after three months? The competition is going to get heated as salespeople at Luxury Bazaar have unlimited earning potential.

Fans will have to now stay tuned to the show to see who wins the top job. Catch it now and subscribe today. For now, the LB series looks set to turn the hiring process on its head and likely set the trend for recruitment in the future. Is this a concept of hiring you would try in your industry? Let us know today on Grey Market.

