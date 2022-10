This Industry Titan Is Buying Back Its Stock Hand Over Fist. Should Investors Follow?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The words "major surgery" are frightening when thinking of our friends, loved ones, or even ourselves. Complications, long recovery times, pain, and scars are common concerns. However, robotic-assisted surgery is making giant strides in each area. According to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, using Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) da Vinci system leads to fewer complications, less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery, and less scarring.In fact, after years of research, the Mayo Clinic now performs over 7,000 robotic-assisted procedures each year, ranging from hernia repair to open-heart surgery.The Mayo Clinic is far from alone. More than 7,300 Intuitive Surgical da Vinci systems are installed worldwide, the vast majority here in the U.S. For perspective, the U.S. has nearly 6,100 hospitals. So there is a good chance you live near a surgical center using da Vinci.