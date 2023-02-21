This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's only February, but for those following the technology industry, this year has already been dominated by artificial intelligence (AI). It seems to have happened overnight -- like the flick of a switch -- following the surging popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT conversational platform. But in actuality, some of the world's largest tech giants have been working on AI for years and so have some of the most exciting start-ups. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has a history of betting big on emerging technologies through its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and it just revealed one of the most bullish calls on the AI industry that Wall Street has seen so far.Continue reading