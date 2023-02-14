|
14.02.2023 11:35:00
This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now
Ark Investment Management is led by Cathie Wood, one of the most vocal technology bulls on Wall Street. Wood has a reputation for making large, long-term bets on innovative companies through Ark's portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest just released its "Big Ideas 2023" report, and it made a blockbuster call on the autonomous ride-hailing industry. It says that by 2027, the sector could amass a $14 trillion enterprise value based on $4 trillion in annual revenue. Ark is betting that self-driving vehicles will reduce the cost of mobility by a whopping 88% compared to human-driven ride-hailing services. The savings would be so substantial that robotaxis could replace up to 60% of short-haul airline flights, according to Ark's financial models. The business case for autonomous vehicles is in its infancy, but if Ark Invest's predictions prove accurate, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) could quickly become one of the biggest winners. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,60
|0,00%