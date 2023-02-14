This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ark Investment Management is led by Cathie Wood, one of the most vocal technology bulls on Wall Street. Wood has a reputation for making large, long-term bets on innovative companies through Ark's portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest just released its "Big Ideas 2023" report, and it made a blockbuster call on the autonomous ride-hailing industry. It says that by 2027, the sector could amass a $14 trillion enterprise value based on $4 trillion in annual revenue. Ark is betting that self-driving vehicles will reduce the cost of mobility by a whopping 88% compared to human-driven ride-hailing services. The savings would be so substantial that robotaxis could replace up to 60% of short-haul airline flights, according to Ark's financial models. The business case for autonomous vehicles is in its infancy, but if Ark Invest's predictions prove accurate, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) could quickly become one of the biggest winners. Continue reading