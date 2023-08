This International Fintech Battle Just Heated Up

Wednesday was a shock to the stock market, with most market commentators pointing to Fitch Ratings' downgrade of U.S. government debt as the catalyst for a broad move lower for stocks. Declines of 1% to 2% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) showed how widespread the pressure was on markets.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel