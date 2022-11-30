|
30.11.2022 11:20:00
This Investing Advice From Warren Buffett Is More Important Now Than Ever
Taking tips from successful investors is a great way to get ahead in the stock market, and Warren Buffett is an exceptional role model. His shrewd insight, coupled with his pragmatic approach to business, has made Berkshire Hathaway, the company he leads, one of the largest public companies in the world.That success has made Buffett one of the wealthiest investors in the world, too. According to Bloomberg, his fortune is currently valued at $110 billion. With that in mind, here are three pieces of advice from Buffett that are particularly relevant now.The Great Recession devastated many investors. The housing market collapsed, the S&P 500 lost 56% of its value, and several high-profile financial firms filed for bankruptcy. Buffett saw the downturn as a buying opportunity, and in 2008, he wrote these words in an op-ed piece for the New York Times: "A simple rule dictates my buying: Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!