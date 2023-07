This Investing Strategy Has a 100% Success Rate, But It Comes With a Very Big Catch

Wall Street seemingly offers only one guarantee to its investors: Unpredictability. Both investor sentiment and the three major indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) -- can turn on a dime.For instance, all three indexes have been whipsawed since the beginning of the decade. Investors have navigated their way through the COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020; enjoyed a virtually uninterrupted bull market in 2021; trudged through a bear market for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite in 2022; and are once again riding Wall Street's coattails to big gains in 2023.But for truly patient investors, one strategy offers an exceptionally high success rate and abundant rewards.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel