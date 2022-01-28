|
28.01.2022 11:18:00
This Investment Could Make You Ultra-Wealthy With Minimal Effort
You'll often hear that get-rich-quick schemes don't work. And there's a lot of truth to that. Whether it's a direct sales opportunity or a stock that's a so-called guaranteed winner, generally speaking, if somebody promises you that a certain investment will make you wealthy overnight, it generally pays to run the other way.But I'm here to tell you that there is a super-easy way to get very wealthy, and that it's totally legitimate. The catch? You won't get rich overnight -- not even close. In fact, to really benefit from this investment, you'll need to gear up to hold on to it for decades. But if you're willing to go that route, you can grow a whole lot of wealth with truly minimal effort.Buying and holding quality stocks is a good way to grow wealth over time. But assembling a portfolio can be a tricky endeavor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!