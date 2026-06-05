Success Aktie
ISIN: US8645831095
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05.06.2026 19:00:00
This Investment Has a 100% Success Record of Surviving Recessions. Is It Worth Buying in 2026?
Recessions are a natural part of the economic cycle, but that doesn't make them any easier to deal with when they happen. And while it isn't time to ring the alarm on a recession, it's never a bad idea to be overprepared rather than underprepared.Part of being overprepared in investing is owning stocks you know can survive through recessions. That doesn't mean they won't face hiccups and go through rough patches, but you know that when the dust settles, they'll be good in the long term. The first stock that comes to mind for me is actually an exchange-traded fund (ETF): The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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