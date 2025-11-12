Hanesbrands Aktie
WKN DE: A0KEQF / ISIN: US4103451021
|
12.11.2025 12:41:35
This Investor Bought $8.4 Million in Hanesbrands Stock as Clothing Giant Gears Up for Gildan Merger
As of September 30, Gardner Lewis Asset Management reported a new position in Hanesbrands valued at approximately $8.4 million, adding nearly 1.3 million shares.According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Gardner Lewis Asset Management established a new position in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), acquiring 1,277,996 shares. The stake was valued at $8.4 million as of September 30, based on the fund’s quarterly report. This transaction brought the firm’s total reported U.S. equity positions to 75 for the period.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
