Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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15.03.2026 23:00:40
This Investor Built a $56 Million Position in RAPT Last Quarter. It Was Just Acquired for $58 Per Share
On February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors disclosed a buy of 556,273 shares of RAPT, with an estimated transaction value of $17.28 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors acquired an additional 556,273 shares of RAPT Therapeutics. The estimated transaction value is $17.28 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The fund’s total holding in RAPT at quarter-end was 1,642,891 shares, with a reported value of $55.64 million.RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of oral small-molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a pipeline approach, advancing candidates such as RPT193 and FLX475 through clinical trials to address significant gaps in current treatment options. Its strategic focus on immunology-based therapeutics positions it to compete in markets with high unmet medical need and significant growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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