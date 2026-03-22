GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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22.03.2026 17:40:13
This Investor Exited a $22 Million GRAIL Stake Before a 50% One-Day Stock Crash Last Month
On February 17, 2026, One Fin Capital Management fully exited its position in GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL), selling approximately 380,000 shares worth $22.47 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, One Fin Capital Management reported the complete sale of its 380,000-share stake in GRAIL. The fund reported a quarter-end position value decrease of $22.47 million as a result of the sale.GRAIL is a biotechnology company specializing in blood-based multi-cancer early detection and diagnostic solutions. Leveraging advanced genomics and data science, it aims to transform cancer screening and diagnosis at scale. Its proprietary technology and focus on early detection position it as a leader in the rapidly evolving medical diagnostics landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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