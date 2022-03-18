|
18.03.2022 18:48:27
This Investor Sees Volkswagen As 'One Of The Cheapest Stocks' Amid Potential Apple Partnership, Porsche Spin-Off
Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss has been bullish on Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY) for quite some time.Amid the potential Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Pink: POAHY) spin-off and rumored collaboration with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Weiss thinks the German automobile manufacturer's stock presents one of the best buying opportunities in the market."Volkswagen, look, that's [trading at] four times earnings. It's ridiculous," Weiss said Friday ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
