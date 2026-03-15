Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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15.03.2026 23:07:41
This Investor Sold $5 Million of a Biotech Stock Up 118% in a Year, but Here's Why It Still Seems Bullish on Shares
On February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors reported selling 143,304 shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION), an estimated $5.43 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors reduced its Sionna Therapeutics position by 143,304 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $5.43 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value increased by $37.56 million, reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for cystic fibrosis. The company's strategy centers on advancing medicines that address the underlying cause of the disease by targeting CFTR protein dysfunction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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