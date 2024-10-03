Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
This IPO Biotech Stock Could Be the Next Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) stock is up by more than 736% over the last five years, largely thanks to its best-selling medicines for type 2 diabetes and obesity. And while it likely has plenty of upside remaining, it's also true that finding a winning stock is easier when you get in earlier rather than once the word's out.In that vein, there's a biotech stock called BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) that just wrapped up its initial public offering (IPO) and is aiming to compete in the same areas as Lilly, as well as one potentially very lucrative field in the future: Anti-aging medicines. If its efforts bear fruit, its shares might even go on a tear like Lilly's did. It's already off to a running start, so here's what you need to know.On Sept. 25, BioAge's stock proceeded with its IPO, which raised gross proceeds of $238.3 million. Before the IPO, it had raised $321 million via several rounds of funding with private investors and venture capital (VC) firms. As its trailing-12-month (TTM) operating expenses are just $51.5 million, it will have a fairly big cash cushion to pay for its research and development (R&D) needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

