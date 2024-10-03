|
03.10.2024 15:05:00
This IPO Biotech Stock Could Be the Next Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) stock is up by more than 736% over the last five years, largely thanks to its best-selling medicines for type 2 diabetes and obesity. And while it likely has plenty of upside remaining, it's also true that finding a winning stock is easier when you get in earlier rather than once the word's out.In that vein, there's a biotech stock called BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) that just wrapped up its initial public offering (IPO) and is aiming to compete in the same areas as Lilly, as well as one potentially very lucrative field in the future: Anti-aging medicines. If its efforts bear fruit, its shares might even go on a tear like Lilly's did. It's already off to a running start, so here's what you need to know.On Sept. 25, BioAge's stock proceeded with its IPO, which raised gross proceeds of $238.3 million. Before the IPO, it had raised $321 million via several rounds of funding with private investors and venture capital (VC) firms. As its trailing-12-month (TTM) operating expenses are just $51.5 million, it will have a fairly big cash cushion to pay for its research and development (R&D) needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.24
|Can Eli Lilly become the first $1tn drugmaker? (Financial Times)
|
01.10.24
|Eli Lilly considers testing weight-loss drugs on people who are not overweight (Financial Times)
|
27.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)