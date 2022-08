This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been an eventful year on Wall Street. Inflation hit a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and further disrupted crude oil and natural gas supply chains, and both the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite decisively fell into bear market territory with peak-to-trough declines of 24% and greater than 30%, respectively.Despite this turmoil, investors have seemingly turned all of their attention to companies announcing and enacting stock splits. A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price or outstanding share count without impacting its market cap or operating performance. It's an especially useful tool to make a company's share price more nominally affordable for everyday investors who don't have access to fractional-share purchases with their online broker.