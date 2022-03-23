|
This Is a $6 Billion Opportunity for Netflix
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is starting to get serious about cracking down on password sharing. It ran some experiments about a year ago, prompting users it suspected of sharing a password to set up their own account. That didn't amount to much. Now it's telling users if they keep sharing accounts, they'll have to pay an extra fee. The test is currently taking place in Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica. This one is accompanied by an official press release from Netflix announcing the new "feature," so it seems like it has more potential to curb password sharing than previous efforts.Cutting down on password sharing is a huge opportunity for the global leader in subscription video on demand. It could be worth as much as $6 billion in annual recurring revenue.Continue reading
