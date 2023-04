This Is a Big Red Flag for Costco Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a growth machine over the years. During the early stages of the pandemic and even amid inflation, the business has been able to generate strong growth.For many consumers, it's a great place to load up on essentials in high quantities to help keep costs down. But there are signs that the business might be finally slowing down.Costco reports on its comparable-store sales (comps) every month, and the results have normally been positive. However, for the month of March, the company's comps for the period ending April 2 slipped into a 1.1% decline, which is abnormal for the business. Although the growth rate has been slowing down, this marks the first time in multiple years that comps declined:Continue reading