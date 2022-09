This Is a Big Week for Disney Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This might be a holiday-shortened trading week for investors, but it doesn't mean that Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is taking a break. The media giant has a busy slate to tackle in the coming days. Both shareholders and fans will be seeing a lot of headlines about the House of Mouse this week.Disney+ Day is coming on Thursday, giving subscribers of the fast-growing premium streaming video service new content to check out. Then we get three days of presentations at the D23 Expo, an event that is returning after a three-year absence with big news across the entertainment bellwether's various properties.Image source: Disney.Continue reading